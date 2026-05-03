Uttarakhand on high alert after heavy rain and hailstorms

Orange alert for Dehradun and Haridwar

The weather department says more rain, thunderstorms, and even snow (above 4,000 meters) are on the way for places like Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar.

An orange alert is still on for Dehradun and Haridwar with strong winds expected.

The cold snap has dropped temperatures sharply and it could get even chillier statewide.

With the Char Dham Yatra underway, extra precautions are being taken; helicopter rides for pilgrims will only run if weather allows.