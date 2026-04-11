Uttarakhand Police arrest Vikrant Kashyap over alleged defense leaks
India
A man named Vikrant Kashyap was arrested in Dehradun by Uttarakhand Police for allegedly sharing sensitive information about government and defense sites with a Pakistan-based terrorist/handler.
Police say he wanted to avenge singer Sidhu Moosewala's death, which adds an unexpected twist to the case.
Photos sent, explosives planned, evidence seized
Kashyap was reportedly sending photos of key locations through Instagram and WhatsApp, following instructions from his handlers to plant explosives and spray graffiti linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan.
When police caught him late on Thursday evening, they found a pistol, ammunition, spray paint, and sensitive information was found on his mobile phone.