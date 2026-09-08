Uttarakhand proposes Waqf IDs for qazis and maulvis officiating marriages

Uttarakhand is thinking about a new rule: only registered qazis or maulvis with the Uttarakhand Waqf Board special ID numbers would be allowed to conduct Muslim marriages.

These IDs would be assigned by management committees of mosques, madrasas, and other religious institutions under the Waqf Board, and the move lines up with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The proposal goes up for discussion on September 9, 2026.