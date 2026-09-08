Uttarakhand proposes Waqf IDs for qazis and maulvis officiating marriages
Uttarakhand is thinking about a new rule: only registered qazis or maulvis with the Uttarakhand Waqf Board special ID numbers would be allowed to conduct Muslim marriages.
These IDs would be assigned by management committees of mosques, madrasas, and other religious institutions under the Waqf Board, and the move lines up with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
The proposal goes up for discussion on September 9, 2026.
Uttarakhand Waqf Board seeks Aadhaar checks
The state Waqf Board says the plan is about making marriage ceremonies more accountable and stopping misuse.
It also calls for Aadhaar checks for everyone involved, and removes options for multiple marriages to match the UCC's polygamy ban.
But not everyone's on board: AIMPLB Founder Member Muhammad Sulaiman has called the proposal "Unislamic" and worries it could interfere.
Protests are set to start September 17 at Jantar Mantar.