Uttarakhand rains kill 12, orange alert for Dehradun Nainital Bageshwar
India
Uttarakhand saw some intense rainfall on Tuesday, leading to 12 tragic deaths from rain-related incidents in the state on Tuesday.
The weather department has now put Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts on an orange alert for Wednesday, meaning heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning could be coming their way.
Uttarakhand officials urged to stay alert
Local officials have been asked to stay on high alert for emergencies. Nainital got hit the hardest with more than 200mm of rain in just one day.
Other spots like Haldwani, Dhari, and Kainchi Dham also saw major downpours. Several other districts are dealing with serious rainfall too, so everyone is keeping a close eye on the skies right now.