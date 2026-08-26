Uttarakhand rains trigger landslides and block over 72 roads
India
Uttarakhand was hit by light to moderate rainfall Wednesday, leading to landslides and boulders blocking more than 72 roads, making travel tough, especially in Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Chamoli.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for thunderstorms and more rain in the hills from August 27 to September 1, so things could stay tricky for a bit.
SDRF escorts pilgrims on Yamunotri road
Pilgrim movement on the Janki Chatti-Yamunotri road continued under the watch of SDRF personnel after a wall collapse on August 23.
Repairs are expected to take about eight days, while the State Disaster Response Force teams are helping pilgrims on their way to Yamunotri Dham.
Despite the chaos, Uttarakhand actually saw less rainfall than usual overall, but some spots like Chakrata got heavy showers.