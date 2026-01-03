Uttarakhand ready for fresh probe in Ankita Bhandari murder if new evidence comes up

Why does it matter?

Ankita, just 19, was allegedly killed by her resort manager Pulkit Arya after she refused to arrange "VIP" favors.

The case led to outrage and a life sentence for Arya, but now fresh political drama has surfaced: a BJP leader is being named as one of the VIPs, with calls for a CBI or Supreme Court-monitored probe.

Ankita's father says he won't stop fighting for justice—reminding us why it's important that every voice and piece of evidence gets heard.