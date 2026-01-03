Next Article
Uttarakhand ready for fresh probe in Ankita Bhandari murder if new evidence comes up
India
Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal says the government is open to a new investigation into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari case—if anyone brings solid proof.
He also promised safety for anyone willing to share information.
Why does it matter?
Ankita, just 19, was allegedly killed by her resort manager Pulkit Arya after she refused to arrange "VIP" favors.
The case led to outrage and a life sentence for Arya, but now fresh political drama has surfaced: a BJP leader is being named as one of the VIPs, with calls for a CBI or Supreme Court-monitored probe.
Ankita's father says he won't stop fighting for justice—reminding us why it's important that every voice and piece of evidence gets heard.