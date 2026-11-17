Uttarakhand road crashes kill 17, injure 38 across 2 districts
A tough day for Uttarakhand: five separate road accidents in Tehri Garhwal and Rudraprayag between Monday night and Tuesday morning have left 17 people dead and 38 injured.
The most serious was a bus crash near Gular Ghati, where a passenger bus fell into a gorge, killing nine and injuring 25.
The bus was headed from Haridwar to Joshimath with 34 people on board.
Pushkar Singh Dhami announces ₹2L compensation
Other incidents included a Bolero SUV plunging into a gorge in Rudraprayag (four dead, six injured), plus the scooter incidents and a utility camper vehicle that went out of control and plunged into a 60-metre-deep gorge, leading to more injuries and four more fatalities.
In response, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of those killed and support for those injured, hoping to bring some relief after such tragic events.