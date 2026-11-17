A tough day for Uttarakhand: five separate road accidents in Tehri Garhwal and Rudraprayag between Monday night and Tuesday morning have left 17 people dead and 38 injured.

The most serious was a bus crash near Gular Ghati, where a passenger bus fell into a gorge, killing nine and injuring 25.

The bus was headed from Haridwar to Joshimath with 34 people on board.