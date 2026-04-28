Uttarakhand sees sharp rise in forest fires amid extreme heat

Human activity fuels Uttarakhand fires

It's not just the weather: human actions play a big role too.

Officials have found signs of intentional fire-setting in Rudraprayag, and some locals burn pine needles to help new grass grow.

Add climate change into the mix (with even cool places like Mussoorie heating up), and you've got forests that are way more flammable than before.

The rising number of fires is putting Uttarakhand's forests—and its wildlife—at serious risk.