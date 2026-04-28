Uttarakhand sees sharp rise in forest fires amid extreme heat
Uttarakhand is battling a big spike in forest fires this year: Rudraprayag district alone has seen 20 incidents, burning through about 15 hectares of land.
With extreme heat affecting Garhwal and Kumaon since April, fire alerts have been sounded across parts of the state.
Forest fires here usually happen between November and May, but lately, they're getting more frequent and intense.
Human activity fuels Uttarakhand fires
It's not just the weather: human actions play a big role too.
Officials have found signs of intentional fire-setting in Rudraprayag, and some locals burn pine needles to help new grass grow.
Add climate change into the mix (with even cool places like Mussoorie heating up), and you've got forests that are way more flammable than before.
The rising number of fires is putting Uttarakhand's forests—and its wildlife—at serious risk.