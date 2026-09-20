Uttarakhand SIT probes forged freedom-fighter certificates in MBBS admissions
India
Uttarakhand has launched a major probe into fake MBBS admissions after reports surfaced of students using forged documents to secure seats in the 2026 NEET-UG counseling.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Superintendent Police (Rural) Jaya Baloni, is looking into how freedom-fighter-dependent certificates, especially those linked to late Dharamveer Verma, were misused.
Uttarakhand probe suggests around 370 benefited
The investigation picked up speed after complaints revealed the same freedom-fighter ID was reused, leading to eight admissions being canceled.
Fresh evidence now suggests around 370 people may have benefited from these fake documents.
In response, Chief Minister Dhami ordered a verification drive across all reserved categories and promised strict action.