Uttarakhand SIT to probe Rekha Arya assault and harassment claims
A special investigation team (SIT) is looking into claims by Rekha Arya, Uttarakhand's minister for women and child development, who says her husband assaulted and harassed her, used caste-based slurs, and even threatened her life.
The nine-member team, led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaya Baloni, will start the investigation once Arya leaves the hospital.
Rekha Arya filed SC/ST Act complaint
Arya filed an official police complaint under the SC/ST Act on October 15. Her husband has denied everything and accused her of corruption instead, though without proof.
The case has sparked political debate too: state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal called for a fair probe, saying the Chief Minister should secure the Minister's resignation and initiate an impartial investigation.
The Ankita Bhandari case on one hand and the Rekha Arya case on the other, how long will this continue? The government must answer for the state of women in Uttarakhand and address these serious allegations.