Uttarakhand SIT to probe Rekha Arya assault and harassment claims

Arya filed an official police complaint under the SC/ST Act on October 15. Her husband has denied everything and accused her of corruption instead, though without proof.

The case has sparked political debate too: state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal called for a fair probe, saying the Chief Minister should secure the Minister's resignation and initiate an impartial investigation.

The Ankita Bhandari case on one hand and the Rekha Arya case on the other, how long will this continue? The government must answer for the state of women in Uttarakhand and address these serious allegations.