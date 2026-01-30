Uttarakhand temples may ban non-Hindus: What is the issue
Uttarakhand's Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee is moving to ban non-Hindus from entering 47 temples under its jurisdiction, including Kedarnath and Badrinath, with a final decision expected soon.
The committee says these sites are sacred and not tourist spots—"Those who respect our faith are welcome," shared chairman Hemant Dwivedi.
This move follows a tradition dating back centuries and the Gangotri Temple Committee has said it has decided to bar non-Hindus.
Debate on religious rights vs equality
The proposed ban has sparked debate about religious rights versus equality, with some legal experts saying it could clash with constitutional protections.
There's also concern about how this will affect non-Hindu visitors, local traders, and officials—especially ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Some see the move as protecting tradition; others worry it could divide communities.