Uttarakhand temples may ban non-Hindus: What is the issue India Jan 30, 2026

Uttarakhand's Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee is moving to ban non-Hindus from entering 47 temples under its jurisdiction, including Kedarnath and Badrinath, with a final decision expected soon.

The committee says these sites are sacred and not tourist spots—"Those who respect our faith are welcome," shared chairman Hemant Dwivedi.

This move follows a tradition dating back centuries and the Gangotri Temple Committee has said it has decided to bar non-Hindus.