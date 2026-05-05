Uttarakhand to add early warning, real-time monitoring at glacial lakes

Uttarakhand seeks 2028 timeline from WIHG

The state isn't stopping at just new technology: plans include draining water safely and lowering lake levels where needed.

Bardhan has asked for a full project timeline through 2028 from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG).

On top of that, Uttarakhand's earthquake warning network has 169 sensors and 112 sirens operational, and officials have pinpointed 48 landslide-prone spots for extra attention.

It's all about keeping people safe while staying ahead of nature's surprises.