Uttarakhand to add early warning, real-time monitoring at glacial lakes
Uttarakhand is stepping up its disaster game by adding early warning and real-time monitoring systems to glacial lakes, hoping to catch dangerous floods before they happen.
Officials shared that Vasundhara Lake will be the first test site, with plans to roll out similar technology across the state.
Uttarakhand seeks 2028 timeline from WIHG
The state isn't stopping at just new technology: plans include draining water safely and lowering lake levels where needed.
Bardhan has asked for a full project timeline through 2028 from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG).
On top of that, Uttarakhand's earthquake warning network has 169 sensors and 112 sirens operational, and officials have pinpointed 48 landslide-prone spots for extra attention.
It's all about keeping people safe while staying ahead of nature's surprises.