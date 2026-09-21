Uttarakhand's Poonam Joshi reportedly died by suicide after Jatin's death

A deeply sad story from Uttarakhand: Poonam Joshi reportedly died by suicide after her 14-year-old son Jatin had gone for his routine morning run and, shortly after completing his run, suddenly fell unconscious on the field, with preliminary reports suggesting that the teenager may have suffered a cardiac arrest and couldn't be revived at the hospital.

The loss came as an overwhelming blow for Poonam, who had already lost her daughter just two years ago.