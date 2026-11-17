A tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri district has left eight dead and 26 injured after the vehicle plunged into a gorge nearly 100 meters deep around 4:30am on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Survivors shared that they repeatedly asked the driver to slow down, but he ignored their concerns.

Pankaj, one of the injured passengers, said the driver was driving at a high speed and that he had even asked the driver to slow down, adding that the passengers asked him to slow down twice or thrice, but he was driving at full speed.