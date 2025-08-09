Uttarkashi mudslide: Rescuers use high-tech gadgets to locate trapped survivors

Rescue operations in Uttarkashi , Uttarakhand , have turned to high-tech equipment to locate survivors of a devastating mudslide that hit Dharali village. The disaster buried large parts of the village under more than two stories of debris. The search has been made difficult due to poor road access, rough weather conditions, and the massive spread of the mudslide over nearly 20 hectares.

Tech tools GPR used to locate people buried under debris The State Disaster Management Authority Secretary, Vinod Kumar, told India Today that Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Victim Location Cameras (VLC), and Thermal Imaging Cameras are being used in the rescue operations. The GPR sends radio waves into the ground, which bounce back when they hit different densities like human bodies or metal. This helps locate people and objects buried under debris.

Communication tools How VLC, thermal imaging camera work The VLC can extend up to six meters into narrow gaps and has a camera with lights, a visual display, and two-way communication. This allows rescuers to see, hear, and speak to survivors buried deep inside collapsed structures. The Thermal Imaging Camera detects infrared heat signatures emitted by living beings and converts them into visible images. It is particularly useful in finding people even in darkness or mud.