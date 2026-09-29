Uttarkashi rescue operation airlifts 21 trekkers and porters to safety
A big rescue mission in Uttarakhand saw 21 trekkers and porters airlifted from high-altitude spots in Uttarkashi after rough weather put them at risk.
The operation covered Kalindi Pass, Jogin-I Peak, and Satopanth Peak base areas, with teams working quickly to get everyone to safety.
Smart control room coordinates Harsil evacuations
Helicopters carried eight people each from Kalindi Pass and Jogin-I Peak, plus five more from Satopanth Peak, all were flown to Harsil for health checks.
The district's Smart Control Room made sure things ran smoothly, District Magistrate Prashant Arya said, and coordination was key to keeping everyone safe.
Rescue efforts are still ongoing at Satopanth Peak, with 136 people, including mountaineers, trekkers, and support staff, involved across the high-altitude areas in the district.