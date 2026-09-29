Uttarkashi rescue operation airlifts 21 trekkers and porters to safety

Helicopters carried eight people each from Kalindi Pass and Jogin-I Peak, plus five more from Satopanth Peak, all were flown to Harsil for health checks.

The district's Smart Control Room made sure things ran smoothly, District Magistrate Prashant Arya said, and coordination was key to keeping everyone safe.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing at Satopanth Peak, with 136 people, including mountaineers, trekkers, and support staff, involved across the high-altitude areas in the district.