Uttarkashi trekker went missing 6 days ago, now friends detained 

An extensive search operation is underway for Babita Pandey, a 24-year-old MBA student from Nainital, who went missing on a trek to Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi six days ago. As the search for her continues, two of her friends, Harmanpal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, have been detained for questioning following a complaint by her family. The trio had first visited Dehradun on May 25 and later traveled to Harsil and Gangotri before reaching Raithal village on May 28.

Trek details Friends were last seen in Raithal The friends were last seen on CCTV cameras in Raithal. On May 29, they started their trek to Dayara Bugyal and spent the night at the Goi base camp. However, around midnight, Pandey went missing from the camp. A massive search operation involving a 150-member team from various forces, including Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and forest department, is currently underway.

Ongoing search Search operation on across a 5-km radius The search operation also includes sniffer dogs and drone surveillance across a five-kilometer area of dense forest, trekking routes, and caves. A six-member diving team is searching a nearby lake. The police have released Pandey's picture on social media and urged the public to help find her. Anyone with information has been asked to contact designated police helplines or reach out to her family members directly.

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Agency scrutiny Trekking agency's registration suspended Rescue efforts were initially delayed after it was found that Pandey and her friends were sent on the trek with a fake permit. The registration of Pro Mountain, the trekking agency that organized this trek, has since been suspended. Uttarkashi District Tourism Officer KK Joshi confirmed that no valid digital permits had been issued for them on 'Explore Uttarkashi.' Joshi stated that this forgery initially prevented rescue crews from identifying the trekkers and their agency.

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