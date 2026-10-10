Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand shaken by magnitude 4.2 earthquake no injuries reported
India
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake shook Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor hit at 8:07pm and was felt in the city, but thankfully, no injuries or damage have been reported.
Bageshwar tremor 2.8 caused no harm
Earlier that day, Bageshwar district experienced a smaller quake (magnitude-2.8) around 3:40pm again with no harm done.
These back-to-back tremors are a reminder of how active the region can be, but also highlight how NCS keeps everyone informed so people know what's happening and can stay alert.