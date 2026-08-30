Uzbekistan honors Narendra Modi, nations aim $5bn trade by2030
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just received Uzbekistan's highest honor, the Oliy Darajali Do'stlik Order, while visiting Tashkent.
He dedicated it to India's heritage and people, saying it celebrates the long friendship between India and Uzbekistan.
The trip also saw both countries agree to boost their partnership, especially trade, aiming to boost trade to over $5 billion by 2030.
India Uzbekistan sign 11 agreements
India and Uzbekistan signed 11 agreements and MoUs covering everything from preserving ancient Buddhist sites to environmental projects.
Highlights include a $1 million Indian grant for afforestation in the Aral Sea region, scholarships for Hindi studies, and a Sanskrit Chair at Tashkent State University.
Modi also connected with the Indian diaspora and attended cultural events before heading to the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan.