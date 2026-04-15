Vaishakha Amavasya April 17 2026 honors ancestors in Hindu tradition
India
Vaishakha Amavasya, happening on April 17, 2026, is a special day in Hindu tradition for remembering and honoring ancestors.
People use this time for spiritual cleansing, hoping to bring peace to their forefathers and reflect on their own lives.
Holy bath sun offering peepal worship
The day starts early with a holy bath and offering water to the sun.
Many worship the Peepal tree by pouring water mixed with black sesame seeds and lighting a mustard oil diya underneath; it's believed to clear out negative vibes.
Doing good deeds like feeding animals or sharing food and clothes with others is also encouraged as part of keeping the tradition meaningful.