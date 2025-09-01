Vaishno Devi yatra suspended for 7th day after deadly landslide

The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended for the seventh consecutive day due to bad weather and safety concerns. The pilgrimage, which usually attracts thousands of devotees, was halted on August 26 after heavy rains caused a landslide on the route. The incident left at least 34 pilgrims dead and injured around 20 others.

Safety measures Evacuation of hotels, dharamshalas ordered In light of the recent landslides, the Katra administration on Sunday ordered an immediate evacuation of hotels and dharamshalas in the region. The decision was taken by Katra Sub-Division Magistrate Piyush Dhotra due to safety concerns for pilgrims. "Heavy rains and inclement weather conditions have resulted in massive landslides," the order read, citing specific locations like Balini bridge and Shan temple at Kadmal as vulnerable areas.

Government response Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jammu today Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu on Monday. He will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and hold a meeting at Raj Bhawan regarding the situation. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has constituted a high-level three-member committee to probe the landslide's causes. The committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks.