Vaishno Devi yatra suspended for 7th day after deadly landslide
What's the story
The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended for the seventh consecutive day due to bad weather and safety concerns. The pilgrimage, which usually attracts thousands of devotees, was halted on August 26 after heavy rains caused a landslide on the route. The incident left at least 34 pilgrims dead and injured around 20 others.
Safety measures
Evacuation of hotels, dharamshalas ordered
In light of the recent landslides, the Katra administration on Sunday ordered an immediate evacuation of hotels and dharamshalas in the region. The decision was taken by Katra Sub-Division Magistrate Piyush Dhotra due to safety concerns for pilgrims. "Heavy rains and inclement weather conditions have resulted in massive landslides," the order read, citing specific locations like Balini bridge and Shan temple at Kadmal as vulnerable areas.
Government response
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jammu today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu on Monday. He will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and hold a meeting at Raj Bhawan regarding the situation. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has constituted a high-level three-member committee to probe the landslide's causes. The committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks.
Clarification issued
Shrine board denies allegations of negligence
Meanwhile, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has denied media reports alleging negligence in allowing the yatra to continue despite weather advisories. "Reports have been circulating...alleging that yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard of weather advisories. The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless," it said. "As soon as the forecast for moderate rains was received, registrations were immediately suspended," it clarified.