Van carrying 11 crashes near Rayalacheruvu, Anantapur leaving 4 dead
A van carrying 11 people crashed into a parked truck on National Highway 67 near Rayalacheruvu village, Anantapur, leaving four dead and six seriously hurt.
The group was heading home to Tadipatri mandal after a wedding in Hyderabad when the accident happened.
Anantapur crash victims identified, injured hospitalized
The victims have been identified, and those injured were rushed to the hospital for urgent care. Police are investigating what led to the crash.
State Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy shared his condolences with the families and made sure officials were providing all possible help for those recovering.