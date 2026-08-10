Van swept into flooded drain near Sarangpur kills 9
India
A van carrying 11 people was swept away by a flooded drain near Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh, after heavy rains on Monday morning.
Despite warnings from locals and officials not to cross the Padana bypass culvert, the driver went ahead.
Only two passengers managed to swim out; sadly, nine others, including a girl, did not survive.
Villagers tried rescuing them with ropes but could not save everyone.
Police probe Sarangpur van deaths
Police have started an investigation into the incident.