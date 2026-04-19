Vanaja firecracker factory explosion in Virudhunagar kills 23, injures 6
A tragic explosion at the Vanaja firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, left at least 23 people dead and six injured on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Over 100 workers were on site when the blast, which was believed to have originated in the front veranda area while workers were handling raw materials, causing a massive blast that made rescue operations tough.
Four critically injured, fireworks safety questioned
Four of the injured are in critical condition and receiving treatment.
Firefighters worked for hours to control the blaze as crackers kept going off.
Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and sent ministers to oversee relief efforts, while leaders like Rahul Gandhi also shared their sympathies.
The incident has once again raised serious questions about safety standards in the fireworks industry.