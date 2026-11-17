Vande Bharat doors lock during Kanpur sendoff, 12 trapped
A family sendoff at Kanpur Central took an unexpected turn when 12 people who boarded the Vande Bharat Express to help their relatives ended up stuck inside after the train's automatic doors locked.
The train, headed from Varanasi to New Delhi, left at 9:30am and only stopped for them after 79 minutes at Etawah Junction.
Twelve fined ₹36,140, safety concerns raised
After railway staff responded to the commotion and made an unscheduled stop, all 12 were fined a total of ₹36,140 for traveling without tickets.
The incident has sparked fresh conversations among passengers about improving safety features, like better warnings for automatic doors and limiting platform access to ticket holders to avoid similar mix-ups in the future.