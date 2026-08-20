Vande Bharat Express hits 100km/h on Chenab Rail Bridge
India
Big news for Indian Railways: the Vande Bharat Express just hit 100km/h while crossing the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the tallest rail bridge on the planet.
This successful trial isn't just about speed; it shows off India's engineering skills and means faster travel and enhanced connectivity for people in Jammu and Kashmir.
Plus, it could give tourism and local business a real boost.
Chenab Rail Bridge is world's highest
The Chenab Rail Bridge stands as the world's highest railway bridge.
The Vande Bharat Express has achieved a speed of 100km/h while crossing the bridge, making train journeys way more comfortable and future-ready.