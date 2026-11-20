Vande Bharat sleeper introduces automatic hand sensor doors between coaches
The Vande Bharat Sleeper just got a handy upgrade: automatic hand-sensor doors between coaches.
Now you can simply wave your hand and the doors open automatically, which is a big help if you're carrying bags or just want to move around easily.
Travel vlogger Achileshwar Singh (@achileshwar_millibilli) shared a new Instagram post about the feature and was impressed by it.
Passengers praise train interiors and food
Passengers are also enjoying other modern touches on the train, like comfortable interiors and quality food.
All these updates are making Vande Bharat Sleeper stand out as a smart pick for today's travelers.