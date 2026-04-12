Vande Bharat sleeper to link Mumbai and Bengaluru by 2026
India
Big news for travelers: a Vande Bharat sleeper train will soon connect Mumbai and Bengaluru, aiming to launch by the end of 2026.
The journey will get a lot quicker, down from the usual 20 to 22 hours to about 16 to 18 hours.
This follows the success of the Howrah-Kamakhya route earlier this year.
Vande Bharat interiors, 823 capacity
Expect modern interiors with comfy, ergonomic berths, sensor-based lighting, and coaches with improved soundproofing.
The train can carry up to 823 passengers across AC classes and is tentatively planned to run 1,140km via Pune under South Western Railway.
For foodies: IRCTC is in charge of hot meals and is considering adding a pantry car after feedback about food quality on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, so meal upgrades might be on the way.