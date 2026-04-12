Vande Bharat sleeper to link Mumbai and Bengaluru by 2026

Vande Bharat interiors, 823 capacity

Expect modern interiors with comfy, ergonomic berths, sensor-based lighting, and coaches with improved soundproofing.

The train can carry up to 823 passengers across AC classes and is tentatively planned to run 1,140km via Pune under South Western Railway.

For foodies: IRCTC is in charge of hot meals and is considering adding a pantry car after feedback about food quality on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, so meal upgrades might be on the way.