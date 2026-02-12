'Vande Mataram' recitation order at events: Imam body head reacts India Feb 12, 2026

Sajid Rashidi, head of the All India Imam Association, is pushing back against a government order to recite all six stanzas of "Vande Mataram" at official events.

He feels some lines—especially those calling India "Maa Durga" and "Maa Saraswati"—clash with Muslim beliefs.

"Muslims can give their lives but not compromise with their devotion," he said, making it clear he won't recite those parts even under pressure.

Rashidi pointed out that the song has remained a point of controversy since 1937, and that leaders such as Abul Kalam Azad and Hussain Ahmed Madani had written to Congress, which subsequently passed a resolution removing those lines.