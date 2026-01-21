'Vande Mataram' to be sung in full for the 1st time at Republic Day 2026

Why does it matter?

This year's celebration is turning into a nationwide tribute—a composition of Vande Mataram sung by young people, with the recording in Raag Sarang, followed by folk artistes from India's four directions, adding fresh energy to a classic.

With performances by armed forces across India and approximately 2,500 artists joining in, it's set to be one of the most inclusive Republic Day parades yet.

The event also highlights how national symbols can spark conversation and bring people together—even after 150 years.