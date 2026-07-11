VanDyke seeks food change in Delhi jail amid hunger strike
India
Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an American arrested for alleged terror links, has asked a Delhi jail to let him change his food.
He says the regular meals are too "spicy, oily, and deep-fried," and he's been on a hunger strike since May 6 because of it.
VanDyke lost 14kg, seeks induction cooker
VanDyke's lawyers say he's lost 14kg after nearly 50 days, mostly on soy milk.
He's now asking for an induction cooker and permission to keep things like red meat, pasta, olive oil, lentils, and soy milk (his family will cover the costs).
He also wants mosquito protection in his cell due to health risks.
The court gave the jail superintendent one week to submit a reply.