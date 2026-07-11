VanDyke seeks food change in Delhi jail amid hunger strike

VanDyke lost 14kg, seeks induction cooker

VanDyke's lawyers say he's lost 14kg after nearly 50 days, mostly on soy milk.

He's now asking for an induction cooker and permission to keep things like red meat, pasta, olive oil, lentils, and soy milk (his family will cover the costs).

He also wants mosquito protection in his cell due to health risks.

The court gave the jail superintendent one week to submit a reply.