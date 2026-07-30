Varanasi boat rides paused as Ganga rises and officials warn
India
Boat rides in Varanasi are on pause as the Ganga River keeps rising, and local officials want everyone to stay safe.
Water police are out with loudhailers, making sure boatmen anchor their boats and stop trips for now, so pilgrims and tourists will have to wait before cruising the river again.
Over 1,400 Varanasi boats tied up
The river is climbing at 10mm per hour, reaching 61.84 meters, still below the warning mark, but enough to flood famous ghats like Dashashwamedh and Assi.
More than 1,400 boats that usually give scenic rides are now tied up along the banks.
Boatman Shambhu Manjhi said they're following orders for everyone's safety, even though it's disappointing for visitors hoping for a boat ride.