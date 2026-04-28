Varanasi businessman Manish Singh killed after villagers attacked him
A tragic incident unfolded in Varanasi on Sunday night when Manish Singh, a 36-year-old businessman, accidentally hit a woman with his car while she was washing utensils by the roadside.
Singh stopped his car and stepped out to assist the injured woman and check on her condition before local villagers and the woman's family turned violent, attacking Singh with sticks and bricks.
He was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
FIR against 15 people, 2 arrested
Singh's family demanded justice, leading to protests in the area.
Police quickly filed an FIR against 15 people, eight named and seven unnamed, and arrested two suspects as of Monday.
To keep things calm and prevent more violence, extra police forces are patrolling the neighborhood as investigations continue.