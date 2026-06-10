Varanasi court reopens complaint against Rahul Gandhi over Ram comments
A Varanasi court has decided to reopen a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The case centers on comments he made at Brown University in Boston, where he reportedly called Lord Ram "mythological and fictional figure," but also described him as a symbol of compassion, forgiveness, and righteousness.
Advocate Harishankar Pandey commented on the complaint, saying Gandhi's words hurt Hindu sentiments.
Judge rules prior sanction unnecessary
A lower court had tossed out the case earlier, saying the prosecution needed central government approval since the speech happened abroad.
But Judge Yajurved Vikram Singh just overturned that call. He said prior sanction is not needed at this stage and clarified that MPs like Gandhi do not require such approval.
Now, the lower court has to review the complaint again based on facts and law.