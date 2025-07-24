Next Article
Varanasi doctor blackmailed by man met on gay dating app
A 57-year-old doctor in Varanasi got blackmailed after connecting with a man named Vikas through a gay dating app.
When they met at the doctor's hotel room on July 20, Vikas secretly took nude photos and later demanded ₹8 lakh, threatening to leak them if he didn't pay.
Doctor filed complaint after suspect disappeared
After paying up, the doctor reported it to police when Vikas disappeared.
Officers have filed an extortion case and are reviewing hotel CCTV footage and money transfers to track him down.
Inspector Sanjay Kumar Mishra shared that their team is working quickly to catch the suspect using digital evidence.