Varanasi opens 61 relief camps as Ganga, Varuna may rise
Varanasi is on alert with a potential rise in water levels in the Ganga and Varuna rivers.
To keep everyone safe, the district has set up 61 relief camps stocked with essentials like food, clean water, sanitation, and lighting for families who might need to relocate.
There is also a 24/7 flood control room monitoring conditions and ready to coordinate help if needed.
Varanasi readies 198 boats, rescue teams
Rescue efforts are prepared with 198 boats and 21 flood posts in the district.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), water police, and the public safety unit are standing by for any emergencies or evacuations.
Officials are closely watching river updates and weather reports; residents are encouraged to avoid risky areas and call the control room if they need help.
Emergency relief kits are packed for anyone displaced.