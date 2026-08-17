Varanasi pauses Ganga boat rides as water level hits 64.7m
India
Boat rides on the Ganga in Varanasi are paused for now, as water levels hit 64.7 meters on Sunday and keep rising.
While it's not at the official warning mark yet, authorities aren't taking any chances: NDRF and Water Police teams are out patrolling the ghats to keep everyone safe.
NDRF advises locals, ambulance on standby
NDRF teams are talking to locals and boat operators about sticking to safety rules, with a medical team and water ambulance ready just in case.
Officials say boats will only be back once things settle down, so for now, everyone's being asked not to venture into deep water and follow all safety instructions.