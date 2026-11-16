In Varanasi, two women, alleged to be sisters, started wrecking the place after their father was reportedly beaten up by the restaurant staff.

CCTV caught one of the women overturning a batter container and splashing water at an employee.

The clip surfaced on social media, with locals shocked and some bystanders trying (and failing) to step in.

When one person pointed out there were kids around, the local was told to "shut up."