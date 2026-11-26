Vardhaman and Radhika Jain donate ₹206cr to Tirupati temple
In a huge show of faith, Chennai's Vardhaman and Radhika Jain donated 121kg of diamond-studded gold jewelry, worth a whopping ₹206 crore, to the Tirupati temple.
The donation, made in front of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is one of the most notable offerings to the temple.
Chandrababu Naidu urges charity, nature protection
Thanking the Jains for their generosity, Naidu called it a "remarkable expression of faith" and encouraged others to use their wealth for good, especially spiritual and humanitarian causes.
He also reminded everyone to respect nature, urging people not to harm trees and support environmental efforts.