Varsha Oraon, 13, dies after snake bites 4 in Jharkhand
India
A venomous snake got into the girls' hostel at Sanvasira Higher Secondary Residential School in Jharkhand late Tuesday night and bit four students while they were sleeping.
Sadly, 13-year-old Varsha Oraon didn't make it, while her friends Anisha, Manisha, and Fulmania are still in the hospital.
Fulmania critical moved to Ranchi
Teachers rushed the girls to Lohardaga Sadar Hospital right away. Varsha was declared dead on arrival.
Fulmania is in critical condition and has been moved to a bigger hospital in Ranchi, while Anisha and Manisha are still getting care locally.
The incident has left everyone at the school and in the community shaken, highlighting how important better safety measures are for students living on campus.