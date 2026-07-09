Varsha Oraon, 13, dies after snake bites 4 in Jharkhand

Fulmania critical moved to Ranchi

Teachers rushed the girls to Lohardaga Sadar Hospital right away. Varsha was declared dead on arrival.

Fulmania is in critical condition and has been moved to a bigger hospital in Ranchi, while Anisha and Manisha are still getting care locally.

The incident has left everyone at the school and in the community shaken, highlighting how important better safety measures are for students living on campus.