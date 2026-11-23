Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation approves 464.21ha JICA backed township
A new Japan-inspired township is set to pop up around the Virar bullet-train station, thanks to a fresh plan from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation and support from Japan's JICA.
Approved on November 11, this 464.21-hectare project aims to guide urban growth with better housing and upgraded infrastructure: think smoother roads and smart planning.
Project allocates 176.85ha housing 148ha forest
Expect a mix of homes, shops, green spaces, and easy commutes.
About 176.85 hectares are for new residences, while 148 hectares of forest will stay untouched as green zones.
There'll be dedicated space for businesses and transport too, including an Automatic Guideway Transit system linking up with the Virar-Mira Road metro to help cut down traffic.
This project is part of a wider push to develop urban centers around stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, with similar plans for Bandra-Kurla Complex, Thane, and Boisar.