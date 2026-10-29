Vasco market fire in Goa destroys more than 150 shops
India
A huge fire broke out at Vasco market in Goa around midnight on Wednesday, wiping out more than 150 shops. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the damage is massive.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the scene with local leaders and confirmed the loss.
The exact cause of the fire is still being looked into.
Pramod Sawant announces aid for shopkeepers
Firefighters, helped by teams from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, worked for over four hours to control the flames, while vendors tried to save what they could.
With Diwali around the corner, Sawant announced that shopkeepers will get government aid to help them recover.
The incident is a tough reminder of why strong fire safety in busy markets really matters.