V.C. Sajjanar urges Hyderabad skip nonessential travel amid heavy rain
India
Heads up, Hyderabad!
With heavy rain expected over the next two days, Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar is urging everyone to skip nonessential travel and keep an eye on India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerts.
He's also reminding folks to stay clear of open manholes, broken wires, and flooded spots.
Hyderabad police check roads, advise caution
Police are out checking road conditions and have stationed teams across the city to tackle waterlogging.
If you're driving, go slow and stay cautious.
Need help? Call 100 or follow Hyderabad Traffic Police on social media for updates while the rain lasts.