Vedanta power Singhitarai blast kills 9, injures 15 in Chhattisgarh
India
A tragic boiler blast at Vedanta Power's Singhitarai plant in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday claimed nine lives and left 15 others hurt.
The explosion happened while subcontractor workers were on the job.
Vedanta has promised ₹35 lakh and job support for families of the deceased, hoping to help them through this tough time.
Injured to receive ₹15L plus salaries
Injured workers will get ₹15 lakh each, plus their salaries while they recover.
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced extra relief (₹2 lakh for families who lost someone, and ₹50,000 for those injured) from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
Authorities are now investigating what caused the accident.