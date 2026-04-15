Vedanta power Singhitarai blast kills 9, injures 15 in Chhattisgarh India Apr 15, 2026

A tragic boiler blast at Vedanta Power's Singhitarai plant in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday claimed nine lives and left 15 others hurt.

The explosion happened while subcontractor workers were on the job.

Vedanta has promised ₹35 lakh and job support for families of the deceased, hoping to help them through this tough time.