Veer Guardian 2026 sees 1st Japanese fighters land in India
India
India and Japan just wrapped up Veer Guardian 2026, a joint air force drill.
This year was a big deal: it's the first time Japanese fighter jets touched down on Indian soil, showing how serious both countries are about working together for a safer Indo-Pacific.
Jodhpur training, unicorn and fighter talks
Personnel from both nations trained side by side at Jodhpur Air Force Base, learning each other's moves and flying complex missions together.
The exercise is part of a bigger partnership: think joint tech projects like the UNICORN mast system and a new maritime security agreement.
There's even talk of India joining Japan's next-generation fighter-jet program, hinting at more high-tech teamwork ahead.