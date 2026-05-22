Venezuela becomes India's 3rd-biggest crude oil supplier in May 2026 India May 22, 2026

India just switched things up in May 2026: Venezuela is now the third-biggest source for India's crude oil.

After a nine-month pause, Venezuelan oil imports jumped to nearly 417,000 barrels a day in the first 20 days of May, way up from April's 283,000 barrels a day.

This shift shows how Indian refiners are adapting fast to changing global supplies.