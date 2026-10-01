Ventilator explosion at Dufferin District Women's Hospital kills 3 newborns

Firefighters arrived around 3:34am and 3:40am to rescue others from the hospital.

An official report blamed the defective Schiller ventilator and a lack of emergency training: only one out of nine staff had proper fire safety preparation.

The same hospital saw similar problems back in 2022.

Five officials and employees have now been suspended for failing in their duties, but former Guardian Minister Dr. Sunil Deshmukh is calling for a deeper investigation into why these issues keep happening across Maharashtra.