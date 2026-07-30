Versova police detain stroke victim for 5hrs, suspecting drunk driving
What's the story
A 73-year-old man, Sharad Kadam, who suffered a stroke while driving, was allegedly detained at the Versova police station in Mumbai for over five hours on suspicion of drunk driving. According to Kadam's family, police suspected him of driving intoxicated due to his slurred speech after the stroke but did not carry out any breathalyzer tests. Since he missed the crucial golden window for medical treatment, his family claims he is now partially paralyzed and in the ICU.
Legal action
MLA demands action against involved officers
Kadam was booked for drunk driving by the police after he crashed his car into two parked vehicles on July 25.
The police acted on a complaint from the owner of one of the damaged cars, who alleged that Kadam was under the influence.
Kadam was subsequently taken to Versova Police Station before being sent to Cooper Hospital about 4.30pm. According to hospital case files issued at 4:36pm, he admitted to drinking alcohol and an FIR was registered at 6:45pm.
Criticism
Family slams police, other driver for negligence
However, his nephew, Rohan Rathod, said Kadam was not able to properly communicate with the police or doctors because of the stroke.
"Normally, doctors first ask the patient whether they have consumed alcohol. He had suffered a stroke, so how could he have communicated properly?" he asked.
According to Mumbai Mirror, when a CT scan was conducted after almost nine hours, it was found that he had had a brain stroke.
Complaint
Kadam lives alone
Rohan told TOI that both the police and the driver of the other car, a doctor, ignored signs of a stroke, refused him medical aid, and "were adamant on filing an FIR."
"A relative, who is a lawyer, rushed to...police station and found that he had collapsed there. She also noticed my uncle's slurred speech. But police continued to claim he was drunk," he said.
Kadam, a retired businessman, lives alone as his wife and son stay in Canada.