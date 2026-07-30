Versova police detain stroke victim for 5hrs, suspecting drunk driving

Kadam was booked for drunk driving by the police after he crashed his car into two parked vehicles on July 25.

The police acted on a complaint from the owner of one of the damaged cars, who alleged that Kadam was under the influence.

Kadam was subsequently taken to Versova Police Station before being sent to Cooper Hospital about 4.30pm. According to hospital case files issued at 4:36pm, he admitted to drinking alcohol and an FIR was registered at 6:45pm.