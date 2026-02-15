UN chief hails India as ideal host for AI summit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has hailed India as the ideal host for the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit, taking place from February 16-20, will be the first-ever AI summit in the Global South. It brings together world leaders, tech CEOs, and policymakers to discuss the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its equitable distribution across the globe.

Global reach AI must benefit everyone, warns Guterres In an exclusive interview with PTI, Guterres congratulated India on hosting the summit. He stressed, "AI develops itself to the benefit of everybody, everywhere, and that countries in the Global South are part of the benefits of AI." The UN chief warned against AI being monopolized by developed nations or as a division between two superpowers.

Global influence India's growing influence in global affairs Guterres also praised India's growing influence in global affairs, citing its trade agreement with the European Union as a step toward true global multipolarity. He said, "The role of India, (which) is today a very successful emerging economy that is having a bigger and bigger role in not only the global economy but in its influence in global affairs."

Advertisement

Multipolar world True multipolarity advocate Guterres calls for UN Security Council reforms The UN chief is a strong advocate of true multipolarity, which requires emerging economies to play a bigger role. He expressed frustration over the Security Council's ineffectiveness and called for reforms to better represent today's world. Guterres also spoke about his personal admiration for India's rich history and cultural influence, saying he is currently reading about its impact on China, Southeast Asia, and even the Mediterranean during the Roman Empire.

Advertisement