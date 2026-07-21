Veteran Rajesh Mall carries daughter's photo at Delhi NEET protest
On July 20, thousands marched in Delhi to protest alleged cheating and paper leaks in the NEET medical entrance exam.
The movement gained a personal touch when Rajesh Mall, a Kargil War veteran from Uttarakhand, joined carrying a photo of his daughter Riya, who died by suicide last month after struggling with exam pressure.
Protesters demand education minister resign
Mall promised to speak up for his daughter and criticized the government for not acknowledging student deaths, saying, "The biggest tragedy is that the government has not even expressed regret so far."
Riya's death came after NEET was canceled over leaks and rescheduled. Protesters now want the education minister to resign.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has promised strict action against those responsible and says student welfare is a top priority during this crisis.